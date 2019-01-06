Sunday recruiting tidbits

Numerous highly regarded 2020 respects are looking to visit Arkansas over the next few months.

2020 athlete Allen Horace, Jr., is planning to visit in late February.

Horace, 6-5, 225 pounds, of Crockett, Texas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Baylor. Several schools are recruiting him as an athlete, but the Hogs like him at tight end.

2020 tight end Brandon Frazier, 6-6,240 of McKinney, (Texas) North, is expected to visit Fayetteville in January. He has offers from the Hogs, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, SMU, Vanderbilt and others.

He earned his offer from Arkansas after a strong showing at camp last summer. He visited for the Alabama game.

2020 offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford and running back Kelvontay Dixon of Carthage, Texas, haven’t set a date, but are planning to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Crawford, 6-7, 306 committed to Baylor in July after receiving an offer at a Bears’ camp. The Hogs were his second off,er.

Dixon, 6-0, 173, 4.5, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Baylor and others. Both visited the Hogs for the LSU game.

ESPN 300 defensive tackle Branard Wright, 6-4, 285 of Dallas Carter said he's looking to visit Arkansas in near future. He’s the No. 8 defensive tackle and the No. 64 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.

Running back Ty Jordan said he plans to visit Arkansas within the next few months.

Jordan, 5-9, 180 pounds, of Mesquite, (Texas) West Mesquite, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Boston College, Utah and many others. He visited the Razorbacks for the LSU game.

His mother is from Arkansas and still has family in Little Rock and Hot Springs.

2020 receiver Collin Sullivan is planning to visit Arkansas again sometime in the spring.

Sullivan, 6-1, 183 pounds of Round Rock, Texas, has numerous scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Baylor and others. He and his mother visited the Hogs in June and for the LSU game.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp were the first to offer him while at SMU.

As reported on Wednesday, junior receiver Ze’Vian Capers plans to attend an Arkansas junior day and take an official visit in the spring. ESPN rates him the No. 53 receiver and No. 291 prospect in the nation.

Capers, 6-4, 205, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Alpharetta, (Ga.) Denmark, has offers from from Arkansas, Florida, Clemson, Louisville, Virginia, South Carolina, Michigan State and others.

He visited for the LSU game in November.