Suspects in fatal Jonesboro shooting surrender, authorities say

Two Crittenden County men accused of killing a 16-year-old and shooting three other people Wednesday in Jonesboro surrendered Saturday, a police spokesman said.

Flando Montgomery, 19, surrendered just after noon Saturday, about two hours after the Jonesboro Police Department publicly named him as a suspect in the case, according to police spokesman Sgt. Lyle Waterworth.

At 8:15 p.m., Waterworth said the second suspect in the shooting, Tarus Bedford, 21, of Turrell, surrendered and faces a first-degree murdery charge.

Montgomery is accused in the fatal shooting of Malcolm Jemison, 16, and in the shooting injuries of Quenterius Finch, 23; Cedric Finch, 28; and Chauncey Thomas, 21, all of Jonesboro, Waterworth said.

Jonesboro police were sent about 6 p.m. to 3516 Galaxy St., where officers found the four people with gunshot wounds. All four were taken to hospitals, where Jemison died, Waterworth said.

Officers learned that two gunmen entered the Galaxy Street house and began shooting, he said.

Montgomery was arrested in August on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property related to an incident in July in Crittenden County, court documents said.

He was arrested again in October on charges of fleeing police and possession of a controlled substance, court documents said.

Montgomery was not listed on the Craighead County jail's roster as of Saturday afternoon.

Thomas, one of the men injured Wednesday, was charged in 2017 with first-degree murder, though witnesses later recanted that he was involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured six others in Jonesboro, according to previous reports.

Monterio Barnes, 18, was killed and the other six were wounded in the now-closed venue The Basement in March 2017.

A second man charged in the shooting, Kalius "KK" Lane, plead guilty in October and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to previous reports. Thomas pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension.

Jemison's death is the second homicide in Jonesboro this year. On New Year's Day, Lewis C. Gamble, 35, was shot about 1:30 p.m. in the area of 1120 West Huntington Drive and later died at a hospital.

Blytheville resident Markus Gentry, 29, was arrested later that evening on a charge of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a previous release from the department.

Metro on 01/06/2019