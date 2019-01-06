The Year In Pictures

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Alison Tennyson (left) and Aubrey Standard, both fourth-graders, pretend their bananas are telephones during lunch Oct. 17, 2018, at Janie Darr Elementary School in Rogers. Rogers Public Schools administrators visited the school for lunch as part of the district's recognition of National School Lunch Week. The district's schools serve 11,000 meals each day, according to Ashley Siwiec, communications director for the district.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographers are the eyes of our hometowns across the region. We hope you enjoy what they consider their best efforts from 2018.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

What's Up! editor

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO A wild horse flashes a grin as Jimmy Mullins of Lincoln rubs his chest and his son Chevy Mullins, 4, sits astride during the 74th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks on June 29, 2018, at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas left fielder, catches out a Texas Tech batter in the second inning of game eight of the NCAA Men's College World Series June 20, 2018, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Julia Sasine, a senior at Bentonville High School and member of the Bentonville High School Students for Safer Schools, speaks March 14, 2018, following a 17 minute silent observance for the shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. About 400 students from BHS participated in the silence and a series of chants and speeches as they lined S.E. J Street in Bentonville.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER A rider bucks across the arena during the 74th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks June 27, 2018, at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Arkansas' Matt Cronin (32) and catcher Grant Koch celebrate with their teammates after beating South Carolina 14-4 during the NCAA Super Regional June 11, 2018, at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas fans react during the fourth quarter of the Hogs' 44-17 loss to North Texas on Sept. 15, 2018, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Arkansas Razorbacks players huddle during the Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals on March 10, 2018, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Tennessee Volunteers knocked off the Arkansas Razorbacks 84-66.

Anyone who has lived in Arkansas for long knows the disdain that Arkansas sports fans hold for anything Texas. Though it has been more than a quarter century since Arkansas and Texas competed in the same athletic conference, diehard fans still enjoy sticking it to the folks in burnt orange. The Arkansas baseball team's closer Matt Cronin, though he came to the university from Florida, was raised an Arkansas fan and lived as a child in the state. After closing out a 7-5 win over Texas in March, he couldn't help but give the Longhorn dugout a quick 'horns down' as he left the field. It was quick and most people at the stadium probably missed it, but I expected him to do something and was glad to have been positioned to catch it. It's such a great moment that one Twitter user accused me of altering the photograph, something that I quickly dispelled. That's something that I would expect to be immediately fired for. Catching such a memorable moment makes this photo my favorite of the year. -- Andy Shupe

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE New Van Buren coach and former Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick (left) celebrates Aug. 28, 2018, alongside defensive line coach Chris Elliott after a score during the first half at Airedale Stadium in Alma.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Vince Sayarath, a senior at the University of Arkansas, looks up at the snowflakes on Nov. 12, 2018, as he walks across campus in Fayetteville. Portions of Northwest Arkansas received a mix of rain, snow and sleet during the day.

NAN What's Up on 01/06/2019