Two minors killed in Cleburne County crash, authorities say

Two children were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Cleburne County, an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report said.

Holley Nichols, 36, and Ron Nichols, 47, both of Conway, were traveling north on Arkansas 25 shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the city of Tumbling Shoals when a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Sufian Tarer, 49, of Conway, ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed into their 2002 Toyota Tacoma, troopers reported.

State police said two juvenile passengers in Tarer's vehicle, a male and female, were killed in the crash. The minors' names and ages weren't released. Tarer and a third juvenile in his vehicle, along with Holley Nichols and Ron Nichols, were listed as injured, the report said.

Road conditions were dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, troopers reported.

At least 7 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.