Constant communication has Arkansas at the top for Wallace

The NCAA dead period started Dec. 17 and will end Jan. 10, but that hasn’t stopped Arkansas’ communication with Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace.

Coach Chad Morris and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. hardly miss day in talking to him.

“Me and coach Morris and coach Lunney talk almost every day,” said Wallace, who plans to visit Arkansas on Feb. 23. “They ask how I’m doing, how’s basketball going. They’re trying to get me up there as soon as possible.”

The dead period forbids face-to-face contact on and off campus, but communication via phone, text or social media is still allowed.

He is high on the Razorbacks.

“For now, they’re my top for now,” Wallace said. “I like how they communicate with me and how much interest they’ve shown in me and how much they talk to me.”

Wallace, 6-6, 210, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Virginia and Arkansas State while drawing interest from others.

“I’ve talked to a couple of other coaches from Memphis and Mississippi State,” Wallace said. “Mississippi State has been texting me a lot. Alabama sent me a couple of game invites and a couple of cards for Christmas and holidays like that.”

He recorded 79 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble and 2 pass breakups this past season for the Class 7A state champions. He had 35 tackles and 3 sacks as a sophomore.

Wallace uses his athleticism to play basketball for the Hornets and has averaged 5.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals in seven games.

He scored 6 points and had 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a 47-42 home loss to Fort Smith Northside while being matched up against Arkansas target and junior forward Jaylin Williams.

“It keeps me in shape and helps me with my footwork,” Wallace said. “Keeps me active so I don’t get too out of shape during the offseason.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Wallace a 4-star prospect. Like most high school prospects, Wallace is looking to make his college decision early.

“Probably the beginning of my senior year when football season starts,” he said.