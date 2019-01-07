The World in Brief

A villager takes a warm-up ride on his horse before an Epiphany celebration race Sunday in Pietrosani, Romania. According to local tradition, a religious service is held, then villagers have their horses blessed with holy water and compete in a race.

Key USS Cole bombing suspect killed

Jamal al-Badawi, the Yemeni al-Qaida operative accused of organizing the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, has been killed in a U.S. airstrike, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

"Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole," Trump said in a tweet.

"We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi," the president added. "Our work against [al-Qaida] continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!"

U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, confirmed al-Badawi's death in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"U.S. CENTCOM has confirmed that Jamal al-Badawi was killed in a precision strike in Marib governate, Jan. 1," it said in a tweet, adding, "U.S. forces confirmed the results of the strike following a deliberate assessment process."

Seventeen American sailors were killed and more than 40 were injured in the Oct. 12, 2000 attack, in which al-Qaida suicide bombers pulled up to the refueling destroyer in an explosives-laden boat and blasted a hole in its hull.

Al-Badawi was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2004, then had his sentence reduced to 15 years in prison. He made two successful jailbreaks in 2003 and 2006; after he surrendered in 2007, authorities in Yemen secretly made a deal to allow him to remain free in exchange for aiding in the search and capture of other al-Qaida operatives.

News of the deal put a strain on relations between Yemen and the United States, where al-Badawi had been indicted by a federal grand jury on murder and terrorism charges and the State Department had offered a $5 million bounty for his capture.

Roadside bombs wound 8 Pakistanis

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistani officials say two roadside bombs blasts have wounded eight people in the country's southwestern Baluchistan province.

Officer Shams Uddin of the Levies Force said Sunday that the convoy of the force's senior officer Abdul Malik was targeted in Pishin district with a roadside bomb planted in a motorcycle. He said the attack left Malik, his two subordinates and three civilians wounded.

In the second attack, a Frontier Corps paramilitary soldier and a civilian were wounded in Panjgur district when a remote-controlled bomb exploded as a paramilitary vehicle was driving by. Police officer Khurshid Dashti said the security vehicle was badly damaged.

No one claimed responsibility for either attack. Baluchistan has been a scene of low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists who have claimed such attacks in the past.

Afghanistan landslide kills 30 miners

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least 30 workers were killed in a landslide in northeastern Afghanistan while illegally sifting for gold, officials said Sunday.

The landslide occurred in Badakhshan province, Mohammad Zekriya, a lawmaker from the province, told The Washington Post. The mining activity did not prompt the landslide, he said.

The workers were in a riverbed sifting for gold when rocks and debris tumbled down the mountainside. The landslide also injured at least 15 people, according to the country's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah.

"The exploitation of the mine was done illegally" by locals paid by a mining company, Zekriya said.

Police and civilians rushed to the scene and recovered all the bodies after partly excavating the area by hand.

Landslides are common in Afghanistan's rugged, mountainous north and are typically caused by melting snow or heavy rain.

Badakhshan is among the poorest and least-developed areas of Afghanistan. A pair of mudslides killed hundreds in the province in May 2014.

The most recent major landslide, in April 2015, killed more than 50 people and destroyed about 100 mud homes.

Malaysian king abdicates after 2 years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicated on Sunday in an unexpected move, after just two years on the throne.

The palace said in a statement that the 49-year-old ruler had resigned as Malaysia's 15th king with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term. No reason was given in the statement.

It marked the first abdication in the nation's history.

Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of northeast Kelantan state, took his oath of office in December 2016, becoming one of Malaysia's youngest constitutional monarchs.

He was reported to have married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November while on a two-month medical leave. Neither the sultan, the palace nor the government had officially confirmed the wedding.

Speculation that Sultan Muhammad V would step down emerged this past week, shortly after he returned from his leave, but Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday that he was unaware of any abdication plans.

Under a unique system maintained since Malaysia's independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country's king for five-year terms.

The Council of Rulers is expected to meet soon to pick the next king.

Photo by AP/FAREED KHAN

A bride looks toward her relatives Sunday during a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan. The Pakistan Hindu Council organized the ceremony for 79 couples who could not afford to hold individual weddings.

