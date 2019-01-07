Head-on collision with ambulance kills Little Rock motorist on I-40

A Little Rock woman was killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision with an ambulance on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, authorities said.

Briana Carter, 21, was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 142 and the Morgan exit about 5:15 a.m. when she struck an ambulance traveling east, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Both medics in the ambulance were injured, according to a statement by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services. Troopers identified Paul Sanchez, 22, of North Little Rock as the driver and Darius Williams, 23, of Maumelle as a passenger.

Responders from the Maumelle Fire Department were called to support the Oak Grove Fire Department at the scene of the crash, said Michael Cossey, division chief for the Maumelle department.

Once there, firefighters pulled one person from the ambulance, who was alert and speaking throughout the rescue, Cossey said.

MEMS said that one of its medics had minor injuries, while the other was in stable condition but would require surgery.

The service said it took emergency responders more than half an hour to free the ambulance driver after the crash.

The ambulance crew had been returning to Little Rock and was not carrying a patient at the time of the wreck, according to MEMS.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 01/07/2019