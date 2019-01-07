Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from accuser

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:31 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Kevin Spacey must stay away from the young man who accused him of groping him at a Massachusetts bar in 2016, a judge ordered Monday.

The disgraced actor was arraigned on a charge of felony indecent assault and battery during a hearing at Nantucket District Court. He did not enter a plea. The judge set another hearing for March 4. Spacey does not have to appear, the judge ruled, but said he needs to be available by phone.

The judge granted a request by Spacey's lawyers to preserve the victim's cellphone data for six months after the alleged assault. Spacey Attorney Alan Jackson said there is data that is "likely exculpatory" for Spacey.

Spacey and his lawyers declined to comment as they left the courthouse amid a crush of reporters.

The hearing comes more than a year after a former Boston TV anchor accused the former "House of Cards" star of sexually assaulting her son, then 18, in the crowded bar at the Club Car, where the teen worked as a busboy.

Jackson has sought to poke holes in the case, noting that the teenager didn't immediately report the allegations. If convicted, Spacey faces as many as five years in prison. Spacey has said he intends to plead not guilty.

The civil attorney for the accuser said in a statement ahead of the hearing that his client is "leading by example."

"By reporting the sexual assault, my client is a determined and encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted," said lawyer Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented hundreds of clergy sexual abuse victims.

Garabedian is not a part of the criminal case against Spacey.

Media trucks lined the street before dawn, and locals on the island, which teems with tourists in the summer but quiets down in the winter, drove by slowly to take photos of reporters standing in line in the cold.

When the doors opened, more than two dozen journalists packed the courtroom hours before Spacey was scheduled to appear.

It's the first criminal case brought against Spacey, 59, since other allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2017.

A judge denied Spacey's bid to avoid appearing in person Monday. Spacey had argued his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated" by the case.

Television anchor Heather Unruh told reporters in November 2017 that Spacey got her son drunk and then grabbed his genitals during the incident. She said her son fled the restaurant when Spacey went to the bathroom.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people alleging sexual assault.

After the charge was announced last month, Spacey released a video in the voice of Frank Underwood, his character on Netflix's "House of Cards," in which he said, "I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn't do." It was unclear whether he was referring to the charge.

Spacey has also faced other allegations.

His first accuser, actor Anthony Rapp, said Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26. Spacey said he did not remember such an encounter but apologized if the allegations were true.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • JiminyC56
    January 7, 2019 at 10:44 a.m.

    Yuck! What a disgusting pervert.
  • PopMom
    January 7, 2019 at 10:52 a.m.

    Jiminy,

    Everybody should be considered innocent until proven guilty. It sounds as if Spacey may have been guilty of climbing in bed with the 14 year old. There may be a few holes in this latest allegation. The 18 year old in this case told Spacey that he was 23, and he sat with Spacey in a bar for a couple of hours during which time he allegedly allowed Spacey to rub his leg. Now, if I allowed a man to put his hand on my leg and don't object, I expect that he is going to try to put it somewhere else next. There is better evidence that Trump grabbed women's privates on numerous occasions, and Trump has faced no repercussions.

  • GeneralMac
    January 7, 2019 at 11:21 a.m.

    Gay man accused of grabbing 18 year old's genitals?

    The problem with that is at 18 one is of legal age and unless he is mentally disabled, his mother should not be the one pressing charges.

    If he WAS m entally challenged........double shame on Spacey.
  • JiminyC56
    January 7, 2019 at 11:46 a.m.

    Ok POPMOM, did you give Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that same consideration? I seem to remember you declaring him guilty despite the lack of evidence or corroboration of the accuser's story. Where there is smoke there is fire you said. Try to apply the same principles you espouse to people from both political spectrums and you would not come off as such a hypocrite.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT