Man jailed after 2 die in incident

A man and woman died and another man is in custody after a domestic disturbance on Saturday night, Arkansas State Police said.

A Perryville police officer responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a call at 506 W. Valley Street and found two men fighting inside the home, according to a news release by state police. One of the men, identified as 36-year-old Bobby Wyles, was armed with a knife, authorities said.

Police said the officer ordered Wyles to drop the knife and the man was taken into custody.

Susie Fuller, 32, and Jerry Drinkwater, 36, who both lived at the residence, died at the scene, the release stated.

Wyles was transported to the Perry County jail, where he remained Sunday, according to an online jail roster. Authorities at the jail declined to comment on what charges Wyles faces, and attempts to reach the Perryville Police Department were unsuccessful.

The investigation into the double homicide is ongoing, authorities said.

Metro on 01/07/2019