• When Anderson Cooper first met Sean Penn after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the CNN anchor was initially skeptical of the actor's intentions to help the recovery efforts in the ravaged country. In time, Penn won Cooper over. "I'm not sure how Sean got to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It certainly was not easy. I'm not sure how much of a plan he had when he got there. But he didn't just come by himself, he came with a team," Cooper said Saturday night in front of a star-studded crowd at Penn's ninth annual benefit for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization. The fundraiser raised $3.5 million at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Some individual plates cost $10,000 at most, while tables ranged up to $100,000. Even though Cooper was being honored, he heaped praise on Penn and his nonprofit. "Sean came with supplies, he stayed long after most of us had moved on," Cooper added. "Sean stayed, listened and he learned. J/P HRO became an organization born of disaster, but which is focused on addressing the poverty that existed there for far too long." Julia Roberts paid homage to Cooper before presenting him with the award. She said he showed bravery as a journalist in matters of crisis, as the event focused on his efforts after the earthquake left thousands of Haitians homeless and without basic resources almost a decade ago. "His work was just not limited in journalism," Roberts said. "In Haiti, he was a humanitarian and often first responder, a pioneer in a time of extreme uncertainty. Anderson Cooper is a good man, a brave man. He gives an honest portrayal." Penn followed suit acknowledging Cooper's "aggressiveness to tell the truth in reporting the news." The actor has hosted the fundraiser for J/P HRO on the eve of the Golden Globes since he established the charity in 2010. During Saturday's event, Penn unveiled the name change of his Haitian Relief Organization to the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) in an effort to rebrand his nonprofit. He wants his charity to expand its efforts from Haiti to more areas in the United States.

• Singer Kid Rock has hit another sour note with some in Nashville, Tenn., this time over a large sign planned for his recently opened bar. News outlets report the 20-foot-tall neon sign will feature a giant guitar in which the base of the instrument is intentionally shaped like a woman's buttocks. Metro Council approved the necessary aerial encroachment to allow for construction and installation of the sign. Mayor David Briley signed into law the council resolution authorizing the sign Friday. But its approval didn't sit well with several council members, who called the sign tacky and bemoaned that Lower Broadway has steered further away from a place for family fun. In November, Kid Rock's profane comments on live TV got him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade.

Photo by Invision

Anderson Cooper

Photo by Invision

Sean Penn

Photo by FR60642 AP

Kid Rock

A Section on 01/07/2019