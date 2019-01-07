No resolutions, rather things I’d like to do

Most columnists at some point write about New Year’s resolutions, and I’m jumping on that bandwagon.

I’m writing this from home, where I am starting 2019 with some sort of virus that has given me laryngitis. I can barely talk, and that’s an unnatural state for me. I told my husband to consider it a late Christmas present from me to him.

It’s fun when you and your spouse are both already a little hard of hearing, and one of you can’t talk above a whisper. I’ve reverted to made-up sign language, and it’s like a one-sided charades game around here.

I don’t make resolutions because they’re almost bound to fail, but I keep a running list in my head of Things I Want to Do.

Like so many people, I want to get healthier and lose a little weight this year — or at least the 6 to 8 pounds I gained from Halloween through New Year’s. I will start that as soon as the ginger cookies, pumpkin cookies, Oriental Crunch and cranberry pie my husband made are gone. And the stocking candy.

I love exercising at the gym at the University of Central Arkansas, and I got some cool new wireless earbuds for Christmas to help me enjoy my podcasts and music. I want to exercise more often, and I might try sweating this year, too.

Speaking of podcasts, I have several I want to try. And I’m going to read more books. I love to read, but my unread book collection is stacking up. I’ve already read one of the four books I got for Christmas, and I’ve started another. It would help if I could remember the characters’ names by the time I’ve turned a page. I also want to join a book club, one with good snacks. Healthy snacks, of course.

I want to participate in at least one more 5K. My first was the United Way of Central Arkansas’ Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day with my daughter-in-law and her best friend, and it was great fun. I will continue my tradition of not running; walking is more my speed.

I may, and this is not a promise, learn to use the remote control at my house so I quit annoying my husband, who has to turn on the television for me, or at least find the channel I want. And I want to learn to use my iPhone better so that my daughter-in-law doesn’t have to tutor me every time we’re together.

On the never-ending list of Things I Want To Do is clear out clutter at home and work.

Right now, only one car can park in our garage because I’m going to have a garage sale “someday.” I used to be the garage-sale queen, but I’m older and slower than I used to be.

At this moment, I can see only an inch or two of the top of my desk under all the papers, mugs, used plastic forks and spoons, newspapers, a dozen reporter’s notebooks and random pieces of paper. That doesn’t count the full boxes of stuff around my desk. I knew it was bad when I watched an episode of the show Hoarders one day and admired the woman’s neatness.

On New Year’s Day, I deep-cleaned our bedroom, including pulling everything from under the bed and vacuuming. I took off the black dust ruffle, which had a large swatch of orange cat hair on one side. Orange and black go together for my old Harrisburg Hornets and my husband’s Malvern Leopards, but they are not a good combination in my house.

I will try to be more patient in general. My mother has told me for, oh, probably 50 of my 55 years that “patience is a virtue.”

All bets are off on this being extended to include drivers using roundabouts improperly and children running and screaming in stores.

There’s no reason to try for perfection at my age.

Right now, I’m going to have my second piece of pie today and a side of cookies.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.