Police: Carjackers force man into vehicle at west Little Rock gas station

A 27-year-old Benton man was robbed of his car by two assailants who forced him to drive them to another location, where they left him behind as they took off in the vehicle, authorities said.

The victim told investigators it started about 5:45 p.m. Saturday when a female approached him and asked for money at a gas station on west Markham Street just west of Interstate 430, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police wrote that the victim declined to give her anything, at which point a male "came up behind him and pressed a cold piece of metal to the back of his head near his ear" and demanded he get in the car he was fueling up.

The male and female got in the car, a Nissan Versa that belonged to the victim's fiancée, and forced him to drive to another gas station on South University Avenue, the report said. He was ordered out of the vehicle there, and the two robbers fled in the Versa.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

One assailant was said to be a black male who stood 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighed 140 pounds and wore a brown T-shirt and blue jeans. The other was listed as a black female with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.