Police: After report of gunfire, officers find trail of blood, car with bullet holes at Little Rock's Park Plaza mall

Authorities are investigating after officers found a trail of blooding leading away from a vehicle riddled with bullet holes at Little Rock's Park Plaza mall on Friday.

Officers arrived at the retail center, 6000 W. Markham Street, just after 8:30 p.m. in response to a call of shots fired, according to a report by the Little Rock Police Department. Police said they discovered a 2018 Dodge Challenger abandoned with the passenger side door open and its window shot out. Several bullet holes perforated the car, the report stated.

Officers also found a trail of blood leading west toward a stairwell, authorities said.

Police said they did not find a victim at the scene.

A 27-year-old man who was driving his car in the parking deck at the time told authorities that he heard gunshots and saw a male running from the scene, according to the report. The man said he tried to duck and swerve away from the shots when the male ran into the side of his vehicle, causing minor damage, before continuing to run away.

The Challenger was reportedly registered to a rental company in Tulsa.

No shooting victim was located, but detectives are still investigating, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

No suspects have been named, and no arrests have been made.