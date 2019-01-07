Police: Vehicle overturns, hits tree, killing 22-year-old Arkansas man

A 22-year-old Arkansas man suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Monday, authorities said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Roger Jones Jr. was driving a 1997 GMC west in the 3500 block of Arkansas 224 south of Newport when the vehicle ran off the highway in a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The GMC hit a culvert, overturned and then struck a tree, the report said. Jones, who lived in Newport, died from his injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 8 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.