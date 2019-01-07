The Nation in Brief

Caution tape marks the area around a downed tree Sunday near Nisqually, Wash. Windstorms battered parts of the state Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Opioid-makers want official penalized

CLEVELAND -- Several drug manufacturers targeted in lawsuits over the opioid epidemic have asked a federal judge in Cleveland to sanction the man who is Ohio's attorney general and governor-elect, along with two other lawyers, for statements they made in recent television interviews.

Friday's motion said statements by Republican Attorney General and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and the others on an episode of CBS' 60 Minutes were calculated to taint potential jury pools, Cleveland.com reported.

DeWine and attorneys Mike Moore and Burton LeBlanc were part of a Dec. 16 segment on the newsmagazine show about litigation over the role of big pharmaceutical companies in the deadly opioid epidemic.

Correspondent Bill Whitaker explored topics including the value of potential damages and data on pill distribution in states and cities collected by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The motion was filed by attorneys for several drug manufacturers and distributors, including Cardinal Health, Endo, AmerisourceBergen and Purdue Pharma. It alleges DeWine, Moore and LeBlanc were part of a "concerted campaign" by lawyers representing state and local governments "to taint potential jury pools ... through misleading, inflammatory, and improper public statements."

The motion asks the judge to impose a gag order and other sanctions. The defendants claim the men's statements represented "a flagrant violation of their ethical obligations as attorneys practicing before this Court and threatens defendants' rights to a fair adjudication of the claims asserted against them."

Court-martial to review Guam slaying

SHREVEPORT -- A court-martial is scheduled today for a Louisiana-based airman accused of stabbing his roommate to death in their quarters at an Air Force base in Guam, the Air Force said.

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards is charged with murder in the killing of 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale on March 26 at Andersen Air Force Base.

An Air Force panel will hear the case in the federal district court in Shreveport.

Both men were electronic warfare journeymen based at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport but temporarily assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Guam.

Hale of Montgomery County, Texas, was found with three cuts to his neck. He had joined the Air Force in 2016.

Parish ends juvenile bond requirement

NEW ORLEANS -- Juveniles awaiting trial in Orleans Parish will no longer be detained simply because their families can't afford to post bond.

New Orleans Juvenile Court judges, in a statement, said they voted in December to get rid of imposing bail as a condition of pretrial release.

Young offenders now will be released on their parents' recognizance, unless there is "an established likelihood of failure to appear," or if the alleged offender is a danger to themselves or others, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported.

"Eliminating bail is as much about reducing the youth detention population and addressing racial disparities in juvenile justice as it is about financial issues," Chief Judge Candice Anderson said in the news release. "Orleans Parish Juvenile Court is committed to ensuring accountability and public safety, but lack of money cannot be a factor in determining whether a child is held in detention pre-trial."

In July, the judges officially ended the practice of charging fees to families with children in the juvenile system. Those included fees for probation supervision, public defenders and medical exams.

Maine senator coy about plans for '20

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sen. Susan Collins is "getting ready to run" for re-election, she said during a television appearance Sunday, but she reiterated that she won't make a decision until the end of the year.

Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, also said on NBC's Meet the Press that she thinks Republicans and Democrats are both at fault for the government shutdown and that a compromise could be brokered soon.

Democrats and liberal groups have targeted Collins for her role in the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year. A crowd-funded effort to boost her opponent in 2020 has received more than $3.7 million.

Collins has yet to make a firm commitment about whether she's running for re-election. She told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd she would prefer to use this year to legislate rather than campaign.

"I'm getting ready to run, but frankly I just think it's too early to make that kind of decision," Collins said. "But I am getting prepared, and I'll make a final decision toward the end of this year."

Collins was re-elected with ease in 2014, but Democratic organizers have vowed to hold her accountable for Kavanaugh's confirmation if she seeks another term. She announced her support for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor in October in a move that essentially assured the nominee's ascent to the Supreme Court.

