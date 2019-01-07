Suspects in fatal Jonesboro shooting were attempting to rob the victims, authorities say

A judge has set multimillion-dollar bails for two men suspected of a robbery attempt that ended with the shooting death of a 16-year-old and the hospitalization of three others, records show.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Monday to charge Flando Montgomery, 19, of Marion, and Tarus Bedford, 21, of Turrel, with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Malcom Jemison.

Montgomery and Bedford were also charged with first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted murder and seven counts of aggravated assault tied to the shooting that injured Quenterius Finch, 23; Cedric Finch, 28; and Chauncey Thomas, 21, all of Jonesboro.

Bedford faces an additional felony charge of unauthorized use of another person's property to facility certain crimes, the affidavit said.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro police were sent to 3516 Galaxy St., where officers found the four victims with gunshot wounds. Jemison later died. Police said two of the victims required surgery and the other person had non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Bedford and another man went to the Galaxy Street residence an hour before the shooting to buy marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said Bedford returned to the residence with Montgomery with the intent to rob the people inside.

Montgomery entered the residence and shot Jemison, and then he and Bedford shot the the other victims, an affidavit said.

Craighead County deputy prosecutor Charlene Henry said Monday the shooting was "organized criminal activity."

Montgomery is being held in lieu of $10 million bond and Bedford is being held in lieu of $5 million bond.