2 suspects charged in slaying of Jonesboro teen

Multimillion-dollar bails have been set for two men suspected of a Jonesboro robbery attempt that ended with the shooting death of a 16-year-old and the hospitalization of three other people, records show.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Flando Montgomery, 19, of Marion and Tarus Bedford, 21, of Turrell with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Malcom Jemison, 16.

Montgomery and Bedford also were charged with first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted murder and seven counts of aggravated assault tied to the shooting that also injured Quenterius Finch, 23; Cedric Finch, 28; and Chauncey Thomas, 21, all of Jonesboro.

Bedford faces an additional felony charge of unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes, the affidavit said.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro police were sent to 3516 Galaxy St., where officers found the four victims with gunshot wounds. Jemison died later. Police said two of the victims required surgery and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Bedford and another man went to the Galaxy Street residence an hour before the shooting to buy marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said Bedford returned to the residence with Montgomery with the intent of robbing the people inside.

Montgomery is accused of entering the residence and shooting Jemison. Montgomery is also accused, with Bedford, of shooting the other victims, an affidavit said.

Both men surrendered to police Saturday.

Craighead County deputy prosecutor Charlene Henry said Monday that the shooting was "organized criminal activity."

Montgomery is being held in lieu of $10 million bond, and Bedford is being held in lieu of $5 million bond.

Montgomery was arrested in August on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property related to an incident in July in Crittenden County, court documents said.

He was arrested again in October on charges of fleeing police and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Thomas, one of the men injured Wednesday, was charged in 2017 with first-degree murder, although witnesses later recanted statements that he was involved in the March 2017 shooting at The Basement, a party venue in downtown Jonesboro that has since closed. The shooting left 18-year-old Monterio Barnes dead and six others injured.

A second man charged in the March 2017 shooting, Kalius "KK" Lane, pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Thomas eventually pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension.

An arrest warrant for Thomas was issued Jan. 4 after, prosecutors said, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and a digital scale on Jan. 2.

Thomas also was arrested Dec. 21 after a search of his Galaxy Street residence turned up a handgun and a plastic bag containing Xanax pills, the document said.

Jemison's death is the second homicide in Jonesboro this year. Lewis C. Gamble, 35, was shot about 1:30 p.m. New Year's Day in the area of 1120 West Huntington Drive and died later at a hospital.

Blytheville resident Markus Gentry, 29, was arrested that evening on a charge of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a previous release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

