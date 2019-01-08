Little Rock apartment struck by gunfire while mother, 2 young children inside, police say

An apartment in Little Rock was struck by gunfire while a mother and her children were inside Tuesday night, police said.

A 23-year-old woman living at the Quail Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, told authorities she was home with her children shortly before 10:45 p.m. when her apartment was hit, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

No injuries were reported.

Police said that a baby and a 2-year-old were in the residence at the time.

Officers who responded to the call found several bullet holes in the walls and windows, as well as several spent casings around the apartment complex, authorities said.

According to police, two vehicles are were also struck by bullets.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.