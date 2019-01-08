Sections
Arkansas firefighter accused of raping teen pleads not guilty

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:36 a.m.
BENTONVILLE — A Centerton firefighter pleaded not guilty Monday to charges related to sex crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.

Jordan Thompson, 34, is charged with rape; distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium.

He entered the plea at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Thompson, who is free on $75,000 bond, was arrested Nov. 5. He has been ordered not to have any contact with the teen.

Thompson is a battalion chief with the Centerton Fire Department. Brian Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, said Thompson was placed on administrative leave.

His next hearing is scheduled for March 4.

