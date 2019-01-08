Arkansas State Police trooper remains in hospital after car hits tree

Arkansas State Police trooper Cpl. Clayton McWilliams' vehicle sits on the back of a tow truck after hydroplaning and striking a tree on the side of U.S. 71 on Thursday near Wilton, Ark. (Photo by Hunt Mercier /Texarkana Gazette)

An Arkansas State Police trooper injured in a car accident on U.S. 71 remains in serious but stable condition in a Little Rock hospital.

Cpl. Clayton McWilliams, 32, of Ashdown was undergoing surgery Monday morning, according to his mother-in-law, Deanna Sivley.

"He has been stable enough to have surgery," Sivley said. "The state police have been outstanding and have been to the hospital every day.

"We appreciate all the prayers and support we've been getting. This teaches us humility."

McWilliams was taken to a Little Rock hospital after initially being taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System on Thursday.

While driving to a crash scene on U.S. 71, McWilliams' patrol vehicle left the roadway after hydroplaning and struck a tree.

Heavy rainfall in the area is believed to have contributed to the cause of the crash.

The accident happened at 12:50 p.m. Thursday near Wilton in Little River County, according to a news release. McWilliams was responding to a crash scene in Sevier County where a logging truck had overturned.

