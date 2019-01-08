Dog shot by Arkansas sheriff's deputy to have surgery; prosecutor asks for patience

A dog who was shot in the head by a Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy was said to be in good condition before a surgery that was scheduled for Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the prosecuting attorney in the district sent a statement asking for patience as she waits on a case file she will review to determine if any charges will be filed.

The dog, Reese’s, was shot by a Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy Keenan Wallace on Friday evening. Wallace was fired the next day.

Reese's was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair her jaw on Tuesday, according to Meagan Harris, who is running an online fundraiser to help cover the dog’s medical bills. Harris said X-rays were also taken of Reeses’s stomach to determine whether bone fragments from her shattered jaw will require a second surgery to be removed.

Harris said Reese’s was in good condition on Monday.

Officer in Conway AR shot a innocent dog on private property without a warrant! just a stray dog wanting attention and barking like any other didn’t even kill the dog just left it to suffer. Total bullshit. Prayers to the owner who just lost their dog:( pic.twitter.com/lXYKk06ehG — Catie (@catiejwoodson) January 5, 2019

Harris said veterinarians anticipate the cost of the medical care could total about $13,000.

“If you were a normal, average person, you could not pay this,” she said. “You would not be able to keep your pet alive, and that’s the unfortunate thing.”

Since beginning the online fundraiser three days ago, the campaign has raised nearly $20,000. Harris said money in excess of Reese’s medical costs will go to several animal rescue centers in the state, including Last Chance Arkansas.

“I’m blown away,” Harris said of the donations. “People care about a dog they know nothing about.”

In a statement on Saturday, Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said the deputy who shot the dog, Keenan Wallace, was fired and that the prosecuting attorney’s office would receive information from the sheriff’s office investigation for further review.

Carol Crews, prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District, said in a news release Tuesday morning that her office had not yet received a file from the sheriff.

“To be clear, as with any criminal referral from law enforcement, we will conduct a thorough review of the evidence and make the appropriate charging decision based on the evidence and low,” Crews wrote.

Crews also said she would complete similar processes on potential criminal referrals stemming from the shooting, including a bomb threat that was made to the sheriff’s office on Sunday. The prosecuting attorney asked the public to remain patient as her office reviews the case.

Since video of the shooting was first released on Friday, the incident has received widespread attention. A video of the encounter with Wallace, shot by Doug Canady, has been shared on Facebook over 48,000 times and has received more than 16,000 reactions. Ryals' statement about Wallace’s firing received more than 2,000 shares and 4,000 comments.