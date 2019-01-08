Electronic scooter program comes to downtown Little Rock

Electronic scooters have arrived in downtown Little Rock.

Lime, an alternative transportation company, on Tuesday began a six-month pilot program for the downtown community by rolling out Lime-S e-scooters in several locations.

The program allows for up to 500 scooters throughout the downtown area in the coming months, starting with an initial deployment near and in the River Market. Scooters were seen parked at multiple locations along Main Street early Tuesday.

“Lime is thrilled to be the first and only e-scooter provider in Little Rock,” Todd O’Boyle, development director at Lime, said in the release. “We look forward to providing residents with affordable, equitable, environmentally-friendly and safe transportation solutions to meet their needs, starting in River Market.”

Lime operates in more than 100 markets in five continents and is the largest shared bike and scooter provider in the U.S.

All of Lime’s scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, which means riders can find, unlock and pick up a nearby scooter using their smartphone. When the ride is finished, riders note that on the Lime mobile app and park the scooter on a street curb or bike rack.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute to ride. Riders must be at least 18, have a driver's license and wear a helmet.