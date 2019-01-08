Getting it straight

Members of the 92nd General Assembly will be sworn in next Monday, Jan. 14, the first day of the regular session. The wrong date was in an article Monday about the number of legislative seats held by women.

William George Hut- ton was a deputy under Pulaski County Sheriff C.C. Kavanaugh, brother of W.M. Kavanaugh, for whom Kavanaugh Boule- vard and a ballfield were named. Monday’s Old News column referenced the wrong brother.

A Section on 01/08/2019