Hogs in lead for 2020 defensive prospect

Arkansas leads for one of the top defensive prospects in the nation.

Junior linebackers Martavius French said his relationship with Coach Chad Morris and assistant to the head coach SJ Tuohy has the Hogs in the lead.

"Coach Morris checks on me almost every other two days," French said. "Even SJ, he checks on me. They're my number one choice right now."

French, 6-2, 236 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis Whitehaven narrowed his list to schools down to Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida and Purdue on Tuesday.

ESPN rates him the No. 17 outside linebacker and No. 263 overall prospect in the nation. He visited for the Alabama game and has plans to visit Fayetteville this spring.