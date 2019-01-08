• Daniel Nigro, New York City's fire commissioner, called it "a terrible loss" after firefighter Steven Pollard, 30, fell more than 50 feet to his death when he slipped through a narrow gap between lane barriers on a newly-built bridge while trying to reach car crash victims.

• Nathaniel Nuckols, 26, of Canton, Ga., arrested after a five-hour stand-off with police, now faces burglary and other counts after a family returned from a holiday trip to find the locks changed and Nuckols answering the front door, telling them it was his home now.

• Adrianne Haslet, who lost her left leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, is back in the hospital after being struck by a car, throwing her into the air and "crushing the left side of my body," as she used a crosswalk on a dark and rainy night.

• Jason Bowen, 18, a Middlesex Township, Pa., high school student who posted a social media video of himself firing multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle with a caption reading "Training for Prom Walk," was charged with terroristic threatening and other counts, police said.

• Meshell Hale, 51, accused of using poison to kill her 41-year-old boyfriend in 2015 to collect on his $10,000 life insurance policy, pleaded innocent in a Baton Rouge courtroom to first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• Abhishek Jain, 40, of Maryland Heights, Mo., a doctor sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation after being convicted of sexually abusing two female patients, will give up his U.S. medical license and voluntarily return to India, prosecutors said.

• Everett Simpson, 41, accused of forcing a woman and her child into a car in New Hampshire and driving to Vermont where he sexually assaulted the woman, was arraigned in Pennsylvania where he was apprehended after a manhunt and car chase, police said.

• Anthony Williams, 24, shot and wounded when he drove at a sheriff's deputy in Memphis while fleeing when he was caught breaking into a car, was discharged from a hospital and immediately arrested on aggravated assault and other charges, authorities said.

• Daniel Johnston, a North Dakota state lawmaker, introduced legislation to make it legal for people to routinely warm up their vehicles during the winter without being in them, a practice illegal since the 1940s but routinely ignored in a state known for its harsh winters.

