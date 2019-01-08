Jimmy Buffett sets concert at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena

Singer Jimmy Buffett is making a stop at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena as part of his 2019 summer tour.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at the arena June 6 as part of the “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour, named after his 1978 LP.

The record includes hits like “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” “Livingston Saturday Night” and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, LiveNation or the arena's box office starting at 10 a.m. on Jan 18. Prices range from $29 to $146.