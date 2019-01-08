Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Judge gags attorneys in case of ex-Dallas officer accused of fatally shooting Harding grad

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:29 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption At left, officer Amber Guyger is shown in a booking photo from the Kaufman County Jail. At right, Botham Jean is shown in a file photo.

DALLAS — A gag order has been issued in the case of a former Dallas police officer charged in the fatal shooting of her unarmed black neighbor whose apartment she says she mistook as her own.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp ordered attorneys in the case to not speak publicly after meeting in her chambers Tuesday with a prosecutor and attorneys for Amber Guyger.

Guyger, who is white, is charged with murder in the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia who worked in Dallas for an accounting and consulting firm.

Guyger told investigators that when she entered Jean's apartment — which was directly above hers — she thought it was hers.

She was fired following the shooting.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT