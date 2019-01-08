Fatal shooting marks Little Rock's third homicide of year

A man was shot to death Monday night in southwest Little Rock, police reported.

Police arrived at 5805 Stagecoach Road, Unit A, at approximately 8:07 p.m. and found a man dead and another man wounded in the home, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Ford said he thinks the men knew each other. Emergency services took the wounded man, who had lacerations, to the hospital. Police are considering him a person of interest and are investigating, Ford said.

The death is the city's third homicide this year, Ford said.

Ford said police have been called to the area in the past. No further information was available Monday night, including identification of either the deceased man or the wounded man, he said.

