Little Rock woman accused of cutting at fast-food restaurant

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:28 p.m. 0comments

A Little Rock woman is facing a second-degree battery charge after she cut another person with a box cutter inside a local fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Brooklyn Clark Sunday. She is accused of attacking the victim inside a Taco Bueno in the 9100 block of West Markham Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

The victim suffered minor abrasions, the report said.

The report said Clark was upset over a Facebook post and had been messaging the victim before she confronted her at work.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 15.

