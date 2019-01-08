Police ID man fatally shot in southwest Little Rock; gunman released without charges, police say

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot the night before in southwest Little Rock, and said the suspected gunman was released without charges pending further review.

Donald Blackburn, 59, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound after authorities responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a call of gunfire and a large fight at 5805 Stagecoach Road, the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.

The suspected shooter, 66-year-old John Parkman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a "significant head laceration," police wrote.

Authorities said investigators determined that an argument between Blackburn, who lived at the address, and Parkman, the property manager, "became physical when Mr. Blackburn attacked Mr. Parkman with a club style weapon."

"As a result of the attack, Mr. Parkman fired shots at Mr. Blackburn," police wrote, noting Parkman was released pending a review by the prosecutor.

Blackburn's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

The killing marked Little Rock's third homicide of 2019.