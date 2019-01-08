Police identify Arkansas man killed in I-40 crash

Authorities have identified an Arkansas man who died after his vehicle ran off Interstate 40 on New Year's Day.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, Donald L. Calhoun, 53, of Texarkana, was driving a 1996 Oldsmobile east on the highway in Atkins when the vehicle ran off the interstate, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The Oldsmobile then hit a tree. Calhoun was later pronounced dead, police said.
The report didn't indicate what may have caused the vehicle to leave I-40. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.
At least nine people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
