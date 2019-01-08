Recruits rave about Arkansas' latest graphic

The Arkansas graphic department headed up by Cody Vincent and Jake Nevill have produced numerous well received graphics, but Monday's version might have been their best yet.

Vincent, assistant director of recruiting, and Nevill, a graphic designer, created 171 personalized graphics for juniors showing them celebrating an Arkansas national championship in the midst of graffiti.

The recruits showed their approval by retweeting an impressive amount of the graphics after receiving them from Chad Morris via direct message on Twitter.

Tight end Elijah Yelverton of Dallas Bishop Dunne:

"It’s definitely a really cool graphic and I like how Coach Morris sent it to me himself, showing how much he cares."

Receiver Latrell Caples of Lancaster, Texas:

"It's great, man. I'm really glad they thought of me. Thank you."

Safety Chris Thompson Jr. of Duncanville, Texas:

"I love the graphic as well. It's something to definitely show off. The fact that my name is on it and the effect it gives the viewer - it catches your attention."

Running back Frank Brown Jr. of Houston (Texas) Sterling:

"I'm just loving the interest from Arkansas. They are showing me a lot of love and I have good relationships with the coaches. I'm loving it."

Receiver J.J. Evans of Montevallo, Alabama:

"(I like) the jerseys and how they put my name in it."

Safety Pearson Hendrix of Dallas Bishop Dunne:

"I like it. It was clean."

Tight end Allen Horace Jr. of Crockett, Texas:

"The fact that it was from Coach Morris was awesome. Arkansas has been showing crazy love and it’s something I definitely I don’t take lightly. The coaching staff is great over there."

Alabama defensive back commit Malachi Moore of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville:

"I like it a lot. They have a lot of creative things and they always look good."

Running back Sevion Morrison of Tulsa Edison:

"I love the graphic, man. It makes me feel special when the head coach reaches out to send me that."

Running back Jaden Hullaby of Dallas Bishop Dunne:

"Yeah, it’s the best edit they all ever sent me by far. Makes you visualize winning a natty."