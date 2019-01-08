Suspect arrested in home invasion robbery, assault of 74-year-old Arkansas veteran

Authorities say they have arrested the first of three suspects in an assault and robbery last month that targeted a 74-year-old veteran in his home.

The victim, Jack Milton, told officers that three black males forced their way into his home in the 900 block of Park Avenue and struck him several times with tire irons and blunt wood objects. The assailants then stole his wallet.

De’Andre Trevon Woods, 20, of Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and theft of property, all felonies.

Woods was being held without bond at the Garland County jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Offers to help Milton poured into the police department after it made an online post about the assault, accompanied by a photo of Milton's bloodied face, asking for the public's help in locating the robbers.