Tennessee therapist charged with Arkansas Medicaid fraud

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:41 p.m. 0comments

A mental health therapist who worked for Preferred Family Healthcare has been accused of defrauding the state's Medicaid program.

Kandice Robinson, 33, of Bartlett, Tenn., is the fourth former employee of the Missouri-based health provider charged by Arkansas authorities in state court.

Former executives of Preferred Family have been at the center of continuing federal investigations into fraud and political corruption.

Robinson is accused of billing the Arkansas Medicaid program for services not rendered totaling about $4,950 between Aug. 15 and Nov. 1, 2017, according to a press release from the state attorney general's office, which investigated the case.

Robinson turned herself in at Pulaski County District Court. She is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud, a Class C felony.

