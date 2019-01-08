Texas police say child's abduction staged to cover crime

SAN ANTONIO — Police in San Antonio say the reported abduction of a missing 8-month-old boy was staged to cover up "foul play" involving the child.

Police Chief William McManus declined to elaborate Monday on whether he believes King Jay Davila is alive. He would only say that investigators "believe there was foul play."

The baby's father, Christopher Davila, told police Friday that his son was in his car when the vehicle was stolen. Investigators say he reported he'd left the vehicle running and unlocked when he went into a convenience store.

McManus says the still-missing child wasn't in the car at the time and that a woman seen driving the car away was Davila's cousin. She's been arrested on unrelated charges.

Christopher Davila is charged with child endangerment. He denies being involved in the boy's disappearance.