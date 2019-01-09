Sections
AP source: Rosenstein expected to leave Justice in weeks

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:31 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this July 13, 2018 file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Rosenstein is expected to leave his position soon after William Barr is confirmed as attorney general. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to discuss them on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his position soon after William Barr is confirmed as attorney general.

That's according to a person familiar with the plans who wasn't authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Barr has a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week and could be confirmed within weeks.

Rosenstein had been overseeing the day-to-day operations of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.

Once confirmed, Barr would assume oversight of the probe.

The person familiar with the plans said there was no specific date for Rosenstein's departure. It is common for attorneys general and other Cabinet secretaries to have their own deputies.

Comments

  • skeptic1
    January 9, 2019 at 7:10 a.m.

    Good riddance let's hope the Senate investigates his role in using that phony dossier to get FISA warrants on Trump's campaign.
  • JIMGAIL61788GMAILCOM
    January 9, 2019 at 7:18 a.m.

    Rosenstein! Just the one of many crooked,deceitful,hand picked "GREAT GUYS" for the job.He is getting out before another subpoena to the grand jury.Trumps administration is as corrupt as any MAFIA organization. TRUMP-PETS Wake up.Trump is worse than NIXON ever thought of becoming.
    "TRUMP SHOULD RESIGN"

  • PopMom
    January 9, 2019 at 7:21 a.m.

    Rosenstein is much to be admired and thanked for his service. I don't know that the new AG will be confirmed though. He has written to often that he wants to end the investigation. We learned this morning that Manafort passed internal polling data from the Trump campaign to the Russians. There is your collusion. Manafort now is in additional trouble for lying. Will Manafort start telling the truth and implicate Trump personally or will Trump pardon him? This is all unraveling too damn slowly for me, but Mueller is slowly and carefully putting together a case that Trump campaign officials conspired to receive illegal campaign help from the evil dictator.
