Arkansas boy, 11, dies days after crash sends vehicle into water; father suspected of driving while intoxicated, police say

The 11-year-old son of an Arkansas man arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a crash last week has died from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle wreck, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Tyner Levi Hammett, 11, died Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said.

Police said his father, Michael Guest, 38, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor after the crash Thursday in Siloam Springs. The vehicle reportedly ended up submerged upside down in the fountain near Siloam Springs' welcome sign.

Guest had been released from the Benton County jail on bond as of Wednesday and will have a court date on Feb. 11.

Smith said that it is “highly” likely that Guest’s charges will be upgraded to driving while intoxicated, negligent homicide, which is a felony that carries from five to 20 years in prison.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. near U.S. 412 and East Main Street, according to a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Upon arrival, responders found an overturned and submerged vehicle in the pond and fountain area. A man later identified as Guest, who was outside of the vehicle, told officers that his son was still inside.

Police and firefighter quickly entered the water and managed to turn the vehicle onto its side and successfully remove the child, the release states. Guest was first taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital to receive treatment and was then taken into custody at the Benton County jail, the release states.

Tyner was also transported to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and shortly after, he was transferred to St. Francis Hospital.