Barr, Trump's choice for AG, raises red flags with Democrats

In this Nov. 12, 1991 file photo, then Attorney General nominee William Barr is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- William Barr once advised that a president didn't need Congress' permission to attack Iraq, that his administration could arrest a foreign dictator and that the FBI could capture suspects abroad without that country's consent.

It's an expansive view of presidential power and an unsettling one for Democrats as the Senate holds a confirmation hearing next week for Barr, a onetime attorney general and President Donald Trump's pick to again serve as America's top law enforcement official.

Democrats already fear that Barr, if confirmed, would be overly deferential to Trump in a position where legal decisions aren't supposed to be guided by political considerations. Trump has made clear that he demands loyalty from an attorney general, repeatedly haranguing and ultimately forcing out his first one, Jeff Sessions, for not protecting the president from the Russia investigation.

Barr's philosophy on presidential power adds to those concerns. As attorney general and in the years since, Barr has expressed his belief that presidents have broad authority, limiting the power of Congress and courts to hold them in check.

Those views were evident in an unsolicited memo that Barr sent the Justice Department last year arguing that Trump couldn't have obstructed justice by firing ex-FBI Director James Comey. Barr contended that presidents cannot be investigated for actions they're lawfully permitted to take, arguments similar to those of Trump's lawyers. That document raised Democratic alarms that Barr could influence special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in ways that protect Trump.

"This view that anything the president does pursuant to his constitutional authority can never be a crime, I think, is very troubling, very alarming and very disconcerting," said Notre Dame law professor Jimmy Gurule, a former Justice Department colleague.

If confirmed, Barr would be positioned to oversee the Mueller investigation as pivotal decisions await that could test the scope of presidential authorities and land in court.

"Bill is a learned man and is a capable lawyer, and he knows how to make the arguments in the trenches for the construction of a statute in favor of the president's authority," said Pepperdine University law professor Douglas Kmiec, who preceded Barr as head of the Justice Department's legal counsel office. Barr, he said, exhibited a demeanor of, "'The president must be right, let's find a way to make it so.'"

Barr has rejected any suggestion of being a rubber stamp for presidential powers, citing instances in which he concluded that the White House lacked authorities for a line-item veto or to index the capital gains text to inflation.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Barr's friends and associates say it's not his nature to be a pushover for a president and defend his viewpoints as carefully reasoned, respectful of the Justice Department and White House, and consistent with conservative legal philosophy.

They note that the legal counsel office he once led has the task of advising executive branch agencies and under various administrations has issued opinions favorable to the president, including that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The office, said Timothy Flanigan, who held the job after Barr, operates with the premise that the "president starts with a lot of powers, significant powers, based on the Constitution."

It was in the legal counsel job that Barr provided some of his most meaningful guidance: opinions that empowered FBI agents to seize fugitives overseas and that justified the invasion of Panama and arrest of dictator Manuel Noriega.

A Section on 01/09/2019