Central Arkansas man accused of raping employee

A Conway man was arrested Monday, accused of holding one of his employees in a room in May, raping her and telling her that he would kill her if she screamed, according to court documents.

North Little Rock police arrested Celestino Mejias-Parada, also known as Jesus "Tino" Parada, on Monday on a charge of rape, a police report said.

On May 11, officers were called to a North Little Rock address where a woman told them Mejias-Parada had raped her, an affidavit for a warrant for Mejias-Parada's arrest said. The woman told police that Mejias-Parada gave her a ride to work and, when they arrived, he put her in a room and threatened to kill her if she screamed, then raped her, the affidavit said.

When Mejias-Parada left the room, she ran to a friend's house, the woman told police. She told police that Mejias-Parada threatened her with a blue utility knife, which officers later reported finding when they interviewed him, the affidavit said.

Mejias-Parada was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.

Mom, 2 kids home when bullets fired

An apartment in Little Rock was struck by gunfire Monday night while a mother and her children were inside, police said.

A 23-year-old woman living in the Quail Valley Apartments at 5300 Baseline Road told authorities that she was home with her baby and her 2-year-old about 10:45 p.m. when gunfire struck her apartment, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

No injuries were reported.

Officers found several bullet holes in the apartment's walls and windows, as well as several shell casings around the apartment complex, authorities said.

According to police, two vehicles were also struck by bullets.

Metro on 01/09/2019