Arkansas bicyclist dies days after being struck by pickup

A bicyclist died from his injuries after being struck from behind by a pickup in Bentonville, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said Roger Palmer, 66, of Bentonville was hit by a GMC Canyon on Saturday evening as he was stopped in a traffic lane on Southeast 10th Street.

Palmer died of his injuries Tuesday evening after being brought to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., according to Bentonville Police.

A statement from the department identified a 76-year-old Bentonville man as the driver.

No criminal charges have been filed, as authorities continue investigating the crash.