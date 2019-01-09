Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas bicyclist dies days after being struck by pickup

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:03 a.m. 0comments

A bicyclist died from his injuries after being struck from behind by a pickup in Bentonville, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said Roger Palmer, 66, of Bentonville was hit by a GMC Canyon on Saturday evening as he was stopped in a traffic lane on Southeast 10th Street.

Palmer died of his injuries Tuesday evening after being brought to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., according to Bentonville Police.

A statement from the department identified a 76-year-old Bentonville man as the driver.

No criminal charges have been filed, as authorities continue investigating the crash.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT