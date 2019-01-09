Sections
Ex-bodyguard for rapper gets time served at sentencing hearing in Arkansas gun case

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Ricky Hampton, left, and Kentrell Gwynn

A former bodyguard for rapper Ricky Hampton has been sentenced to time served for his guilty plea to letting Hampton, a felon, borrow a pistol he was pictured holding outside a Forrest City nightclub last summer.

The bodyguard, 26-year-old Kentrell "Dirt" Gwynn of Memphis, received 18 months time served at a hearing Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Little Rock. He pleaded guilty in March to a charge of knowingly transferring a firearm to a felon.

Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, pleaded guilty in March to holding the gun just before a woman’s neck was grazed by a bullet and her rear windshield was shot out while outside Club Envy in Forrest City.

Gwynn was also with Hampton when a shootout inside the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock injured 28 people a week later, authorities said.

Gwynn faces 10 counts of aggravated assault from that night.

Linda Satter contributed to this story.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    January 9, 2019 at 1:18 p.m.

    and the rest of the story ? when does Dirt go to trial for the TEN aggravated assault charges? and is he now free on bond until trial ?
