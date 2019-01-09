Sections
Ex-LSU lineman shot by dog in Mississippi has leg amputated

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:57 a.m. 3comments

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. — A former Louisiana State University lineman was shot while duck hunting in Mississippi and lost his leg, according to his friend, who says the dog did it.

Micah Heckford tells The Clarion Ledger that he and several others were on a duck hunting trip near Eagle Lake when Matt Branch was accidentally hit by a blast from his shotgun, which he had left loaded in the bed of his pickup truck.

Heckford says a Labrador named Tito then jumped onto the truck bed, "stepped on the safety of Branch's shotgun and pulled the trigger." He says the 12-gauge shotgun shell fired through the side of the truck and hit Branch's left thigh. He says Branch has since had the leg amputated and is expected to recover.

Comments

  • eaglescout
    January 9, 2019 at 9:36 a.m.

    Go to the AGFC facebook page for a more detailed account of what happened. Got to follow gun safety at all times. Why blame the dog when a few basic rules were not followed? Unfortunate for all involved.
  • Jfish
    January 9, 2019 at 10:59 a.m.

    I realize that newspapers like catchy headlines, however, the headline should read, ex-lineman shot by carelessly placed shotgun.

  • Murphy01
    January 9, 2019 at 11:09 a.m.

    Why blame the dog when a few basic rules were not followed?
    Ditto Eaglescout

