Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:39 a.m. | Updated January 9, 2019 at 3:39 a.m. 0comments

Cannon Harrison, an Oklahoma game warden, coaxed a woman he met on a dating app into talking about the "bigo buck" she shot at night using a spotlight, and sending him pictures as proof, resulting in her being prosecuted for taking game out of season and other poaching counts.

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said on Russian state television that the data-gathering capacity of devices such as smartphones, which could be used for centralized control of the world, risks moving humanity closer to the arrival of the Antichrist.

Ronald Wilson, grandson of Lessie Brown, a 114-year-old Georgia native who was believed to be the oldest person in the United States, said his grandmother died Tuesday at her daughter's home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Wilford Thobourne, 31, a cruise ship crew member, was arrested in a drug smuggling case after customs agents noticed his "stiff gait as he walked on the dock" at the Port of Miami and found 1½ pounds of cocaine in his pants and nearly 2 pounds more in the soles of his sandals, authorities said.

Judy Sanborn of Dearborn, Mich., said she was shocked by a call from a Tampa, Fla., veterinary clinic telling her it had found her 2½-year-old cat, Bandit, that disappeared from a Detroit suburb two months earlier and made its way more than 1,000 miles to Tampa.

Ramona Lund, 86, of Pace, Fla., faces a murder charge and is being evaluated for dementia in a jail infirmary after being accused of fatally beating her 89-year-old husband to death with a walking cane, investigators said.

Susan Surber, 53, a high school teacher in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., was arrested after a student's mother told police that she discovered text messages on her daughter's cellphone about the two trading prescription drugs for marijuana.

Terry Pierce Jr., 29, serving 15 years for an aggravated assault conviction, stole a pickup when he escaped from jail in Noxubee County, Miss., and led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and gunfire before he was recaptured, authorities said.

Stephanie Hupton, an Iowa native who moved to Anchorage, Alaska, said she never felt threatened when she recorded a moose that calmly wandered through an open door into a hospital lobby, chowed down on some greenery and then wandered back outside a few minutes later.

A Section on 01/09/2019

Print Headline: In the news

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT