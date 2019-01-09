• Cannon Harrison, an Oklahoma game warden, coaxed a woman he met on a dating app into talking about the "bigo buck" she shot at night using a spotlight, and sending him pictures as proof, resulting in her being prosecuted for taking game out of season and other poaching counts.

• Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said on Russian state television that the data-gathering capacity of devices such as smartphones, which could be used for centralized control of the world, risks moving humanity closer to the arrival of the Antichrist.

• Ronald Wilson, grandson of Lessie Brown, a 114-year-old Georgia native who was believed to be the oldest person in the United States, said his grandmother died Tuesday at her daughter's home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

• Wilford Thobourne, 31, a cruise ship crew member, was arrested in a drug smuggling case after customs agents noticed his "stiff gait as he walked on the dock" at the Port of Miami and found 1½ pounds of cocaine in his pants and nearly 2 pounds more in the soles of his sandals, authorities said.

• Judy Sanborn of Dearborn, Mich., said she was shocked by a call from a Tampa, Fla., veterinary clinic telling her it had found her 2½-year-old cat, Bandit, that disappeared from a Detroit suburb two months earlier and made its way more than 1,000 miles to Tampa.

• Ramona Lund, 86, of Pace, Fla., faces a murder charge and is being evaluated for dementia in a jail infirmary after being accused of fatally beating her 89-year-old husband to death with a walking cane, investigators said.

• Susan Surber, 53, a high school teacher in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., was arrested after a student's mother told police that she discovered text messages on her daughter's cellphone about the two trading prescription drugs for marijuana.

• Terry Pierce Jr., 29, serving 15 years for an aggravated assault conviction, stole a pickup when he escaped from jail in Noxubee County, Miss., and led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and gunfire before he was recaptured, authorities said.

• Stephanie Hupton, an Iowa native who moved to Anchorage, Alaska, said she never felt threatened when she recorded a moose that calmly wandered through an open door into a hospital lobby, chowed down on some greenery and then wandered back outside a few minutes later.

