Jericho Way health center to open in Little Rock

A health center that will serve central Arkansas' homeless population is set to open next week, officials said at a meeting of homelessness service providers Wednesday.

The grand opening for the Open Hands Clinic at the Jericho Way Resource Center in Little Rock, a city-funded day shelter for the homeless is scheduled for Tuesday. The original target date for the opening was Sept. 1, but it was delayed by issues with the construction of the parking lot.

"I have sneaked into your clinic in advance ... just to let everyone know, it's a beautiful job they've done," said Sandra Wilson, the Arkansas Homeless Coalition president. The coalition is a group of advocates and service providers who meet to discuss ways to end homelessness.

Sandra Brown, the CEO of Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Inc., said at the meeting that the clinic will take walk-ins and appointments. Jefferson Comprehensive Care will operate the facility.

"It's just like going to a family practice clinic," Brown said.

Jefferson Comprehensive Care is moving from its former location on Martin Luther King Drive to Jericho Way on Springer Boulevard.

The opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will offer services "regardless of the ability to pay," according to a news release sent Wednesday.