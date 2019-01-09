Central Arkansas landfill decision draws scrutiny; email vote illegal, professor says

Pulaski county and city leaders voted to approve a landfill's certificate of need in a private email chain weeks after hearing opposition at a public meeting, records show.

The vote would expand a landfill that has faced environmental violations and consent orders related to mismanagement. The landfill is now under new ownership.

But a legal expert said such votes are not allowed under Arkansas law because votes must take place at public meetings, which email chains are not.

"The vote has to take place just as openly as the meeting," said Robert Steinbuch, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Public meetings must be available to the public, which email chains involving limited individual accounts inherently are not, Steinbuch said.

Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District Executive Director Craig Douglass emailed the mayors of six Pulaski County cities and the county judge Dec. 27 asking them to vote on a measure certifying that Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services needed to expand its landfill.

Such certificates are required for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to approve landfill expansions, new landfills and new transfer stations, per department Reg. 22.

The mayors and county judge, who constitute the district's board, heard opposition from Waste Management, which owns a Class I landfill in the county, at their Dec. 6 meeting. Barry Hyde, county judge for Pulaski County, said he'd received concerns from one constituent and wanted to hold off on voting until he could explore the complaint.

Douglass said Tuesday that Hyde had told him he no longer opposed a vote.

Hyde said Tuesday that he had called the Department of Environmental Quality and confirmed that the existing landfill was no longer in violation of environmental regulations and that existing fines followed the previous owner.

In his email, Douglass asked everyone to respond by Dec. 28.

Three mayors -- outgoing Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, outgoing Maumelle Mayor Mike Watson, and Wrightsville Mayor McKinzie Riley -- and Hyde responded with emails stating they were for the certificate.

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith abstained from the vote. Sherwood Mayor Virginia Hillman Young and outgoing Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher did not vote. Young said she did not vote because she was on vacation. She would have voted in favor, she said.

Four of the six mayors were succeeded in office Jan. 1.

Douglass said Tuesday there was no particular reason the vote needed to happen right away. He said he did not consult with an attorney before sending the email and noted that it took place over the holiday season.

"If it is not allowed, then certainly the chairman can call a special meeting of the board and they can come in and vote," Douglass said.

Young said she did not know email votes were not allowed but that she would also favor holding another vote.

Smith declined to elaborate on his absentee vote but said in a statement that he did not realize the vote was not public.

"Since that wasn't the case, then of course we should hold the vote again," he said.

Asked whether the department would accept a Certificate of Need approved via an email vote, a Department of Environmental Quality spokesman did not address the public meetings issue but said the board must comply with solid waste regulatory requirements and its own bylaws.

Email votes are not legitimate, Steinbuch said, but public boards can meet through other technology, such as teleconferencing via phone or video. In those cases, the public must be notified and provided the opportunity to attend.

"To be clear, it's not a terribly complicated law, but government bureaucrats too often, I'll say, want to find ways around it," he said.

Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services wants to expand its landfill on Ironton Road in Little Rock.

The landfill was initially built by L&W Environmental, which intended to recycle shingles and other construction materials. But about 20 percent of the materials, such as drywall, aren't recyclable, Dan Christensen, president of Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services, told the district board at the Dec. 6 meeting.

George Wheatley, public sector services manager for Waste Management in Arkansas and two other Southern states, said at the meeting that the prior company owed thousands in fines for environmental violations and reiterated his company's concern that the facility did not recycle as much as L&W originally said it would.

Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services bought L&W Environmental in November 2017.

The landfill is Class 4, which means it accepts "nonhazardous, bulky, inert nonputrescible solid wastes that do not degrade, or degrade very slowly" and are permitted for disposal. "Nonputrescible" solid waste is non-biodegradable solid waste.

Christensen told the board the company purchased 30 acres of land to expand the landfill from Pulaski County.

A 2015 Department of Environmental Quality inspection found too much surface water runoff, a lack of controls for odors and other violations. It was fined $5,000 and any additional penalties incurred for delaying compliance with the order.

A 2011 inspection found materials being stored off site.

