Magic Springs announces performers for 2019 concert series

Magic Springs Theme & Water Park on Tuesday announced eight of the 14 concerts in its 2019 Summer Concert Series, which includes the Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throw Down Tour on July 20 featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye. Six more concerts will be announced on Tuesdays on the Magic Springs website.

The 2019 series will open May 25 with The Marshall Tucker Band and Kentucky Headhunters, followed by Skid Row, Stryper and KIX on June 1.

Muddfest featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric is scheduled on July 6. On July 13, the park welcomes country legend Ricky Skaggs, followed by the Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throw Down Tour on July 20 featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye. On July 27, Christian duo KING & COUNTRY will take the stage.

The series rounds out in August with the Eli Young Band Aug. 3 and the Village People on Aug. 31.

Michael Wampler, a park spokesman, said six more performers will be named after the artists sign their agreements. He said the park is looking to fill the remaining dates with additional rock, Christian and country artists, as well as possibly a "tween pop" artist.

Wampler called the concerts a "huge value," noting they are free with admission to the park or for season pass holders.