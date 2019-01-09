N. Korea leader Kim visits China

In this June 19, 2018, file photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 for his fourth summit with China’s Xi Jinping.

BEIJING -- The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un headed out today to an unannounced destination on the second full day of a visit to China that has been shrouded in secrecy.

Kim's trip to China, the fourth in the past 10 months, is believed to be an effort to coordinate with his only major ally ahead of a possible second summit with President Donald Trump. It comes after U.S. and North Korean officials are thought to have met in Vietnam to discuss the site of the summit.

North Korean and Chinese state media have announced his visit but provided no details of what he has done since arriving aboard his personal armored train on Tuesday morning.

He was believed to have met with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon, but no news has been released about the day's events.

At Tuesday's daily Foreign Ministry briefing, Chinese spokesman Lu Kang gave no details about Kim's schedule or China's role as an intermediary between the U.S. and North Korea. He said Beijing remains supportive of efforts to end tensions over U.S. demands for a halt to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

"We always believe that, as key parties to the Korean Peninsula issue, it's important for the two sides to maintain contact and we always support their dialogue to achieve positive outcomes," Lu told reporters.

He said further information about Kim's activities, the outcome of his meetings and a possible visit by Xi to North Korea would be "released in due course."

The North's Korean Central News Agency said Kim departed Monday afternoon with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and other top officials. It said Kim is visiting China at the invitation of Xi. Tuesday also happened to be Kim's birthday.

The trip marked a break with past practice in that it was announced in advance of Kim's arrival, a possible sign of growing confidence on the part of North Korea and China, the North's most important trading partner and a key buffer against pressure from Washington.

After years of cool relations after Kim's assumption of power in 2011, ties have improved remarkably over the past year as Xi seeks to maintain his influence in the region.

Kim's trip comes as the U.S. and North Korea look to settle the North's decades-long pursuit of a nuclear arsenal.

The U.S. and North Korea seemed close to war at points during 2017 as the North staged a series of increasingly powerful weapons tests that brought it closer to its nuclear goal of one day being able to target anywhere on the U.S. mainland.

Possibly fearing the economic effect of crushing outside sanctions imposed over his weapons tests, Kim abruptly turned to diplomacy with Seoul and Washington last year. He also visited China three times, notably without a reciprocal visit from Xi in a break with diplomatic convention.

But even after a summit between Kim and Trump in Singapore last June -- the first ever between the leaders of the war enemies -- there's been little real progress in nuclear disarmament.

Washington is pressing North Korea to offer up a detailed accounting of its nuclear arsenal, while the North says it has already done enough and it's time for the U.S. to ease the harsh international sanctions that hold back the North Korean economy.

South Korean presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Tuesday that Seoul hopes Kim's trip to China will act as a "stepping stone" for a second Trump-Kim summit.

Trump has offered assurances that another summit will allow him and Kim to make a grand deal to settle the nuclear standoff and change a relationship marked by decades of animosity and mistrust.

However, outside analysts are highly skeptical that North Korea will easily abandon a nuclear arsenal constructed in the face of deep poverty and likely seen by Kim as his only guarantee of regime survival.

Instead, Kim may be seeking to gauge China's attitude toward sanctions ahead of the talks, including what North Korea would have to concede in order to win Beijing's support at the U.N.

China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has agreed to several rounds of punishing economic sanctions against the North. However, Xi has called on the sides to "meet each other halfway," and China's foreign minister in September urged some form of sanctions relief in response to any positive outcomes from the first Kim-Trump summit.

North Korea has held off on additional nuclear weapons and missile tests for more than a year while carrying out its new diplomatic offensive.

Trump has pushed heavily for Chinese support in persuading North Korea to give up its weapons programs, suggesting that could win Beijing better terms in a trade deal with Washington.

