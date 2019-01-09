NFL great takes notice of Parkview's Erin Outley

Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, who is one of the top sophomores in the state, has received attention from an NFL great.

Keith Jackson, a six-time Pro Bowler who played at Parkview and lives in Little Rock, spoke to Outley last year.

“He had heard about me at Parkview and he was talking to me about college and what it takes to be a great tight end,” Outley said.

Outley (6-4, 237 pounds) is drawing interest from Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Memphis, Houston and others. He said he is humbled by the early interest.

“It’s just a blessing, I’m just thanking God for all of the opportunities I have and just keep working hard to get to the next stage,” Outley said.

He recorded 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore, and had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns as a freshman.

Outley is planning to visit Arkansas in April.

“I’m going to take another trip up to Arkansas,” he said. “I would love to go visit Auburn and Mississippi State and LSU.”

Arkansas' was the only college camp he attended last year but has plans to go to LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas this summer.

Outley recorded 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year while attending a Nike The Opening Regional. He has been invited to attend the Dallas Nike Regional on March 3.

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. liked what he saw of Outley at camp last summer.

“He said I was very talented and very athletic,” Outley said. “He wants to watch my progress and as I get stronger and faster.”