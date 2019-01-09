Sections
Police: Arkansas man accused of placing camera in residential bathroom

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:24 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Matthew McCoy, 28 - Photo by Saline County sheriff's office

A central Arkansas man is facing multiple felony charges after he put a camera inside a residential bathroom in Benton, authorities said.

Benton police arrested 28-year-old Matthew McCoy of Rison on 30 felony video voyeurism charges, as well as two child pornography charges.

A police spokesperson said Wednesday that authorities were continuing to investigate. Additional charges could follow McCoy’s Monday arrest, a department statement said.

McCoy was being held in the Saline County jail Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

