Police: Intruders use wasp spray on Arkansas man, hold him in wheelchair during burglary

FAYETTEVILLE — Two intruders used wasp spray on a man and held him in his wheelchair after they broke into his home Monday night, police said.

The burglars then stole a television, two DVD players and about 50 DVDs, according to police.

Officers went to 1660 N. Salem Road in Fayetteville and met with the victim, who said two men broke into his home and sprayed him with wasp spray.

He also told police he was hit on the head several times and restrained in his wheelchair by one man while the other took his belongings.

The victim identified one of the assailants, authorities said. While police were checking the area, officers encountered 19-year-old Seth Benz. Police said he provided a false name and refused to cooperate with officers.

Benz, who lives in Fayetteville, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated residential burglary, battery, obstructing governmental operations and loitering.

He was being held in the Washington County jail on Wednesday with bail set at $5,800.